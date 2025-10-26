Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Heavy rainfall forecast for Tamil Nadu as depression intensifies into deep depression: IMD

Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 07:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 07:01 IST
India NewsIMDTamil NaduHeavy rainfall

Follow us on :

Follow Us