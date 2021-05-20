Karnataka HC directs govt to rework Covid-19 vaccination strategy

The High Court on Thursday directed the state government to meticulously rework its vaccination strategy in line with the modified guidelines and timeline between doses issued by the central government.

A special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar referred to the extended timeline between two doses for Covishield and also deferring of vaccination to those who contracted the virus.

Observing that the situation regarding vaccination in the state continues to be critical, the bench said the state government will have to further prioritise administration of second dose which is already overdue.

“The state government can work out date-wise data of the number of beneficiaries who will be completing 12 weeks in case of Covishield and 6 weeks in case of Covaxin. While doing so, the state government will have to exclude those whose vaccination has been deferred by 3 months as stated in the letter (by the Union Government) dated 19 May, 2021. Unless the state government prepares data everyday it may not be possible to effectively administer the second dose,” the bench said. The union Health Ministry had made changes in vaccination policy, including deferring vaccination to those infected by three months after recovery.

Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi submitted that as on date (Thursday) 7.15 lakh doses of Covishield and only 97,440 doses of Covaxin are available in the state. The Additional Solicitor General for the central government submitted that by the second fortnight of May 2021, a total 9.17 lakh free doses of Covishield will be supplied by the Centre, while the state can directly procure 7.04 lakh doses. Similarly, the Centre will supply 1.64 lakh free doses of Covaxin while the state can purchase 2.44 lakh doses of home-grown vaccines by direct procurement.

The bench directed the state and central governments to jointly address the serious issue of shortage of Covaxin. The court also asked the state government whether private agencies will also be allowed to administer a second dose.

“When there is an acute shortage of second dose, the state government will have to come out with a policy which will be rational and fair. The response of the state government on the policy as well as on the question of issuing directions to private agencies shall be filed on record on the next date when these petitions will be heard,” the court said.