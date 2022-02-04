Karnataka logs 14,950 Covid-19 cases, 53 deaths

Karnataka on Friday registered a further decline in daily coronavirus infections, as the state reported 14,950 new cases and 53 deaths, taking the tally to 38,75,724 and toll to 39,250. The state on Thursday had reported 16,436 fresh infections.

There were 40,599 discharges on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 37,13,343, the health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 6,039 were from Bengaluru Urban, which saw 25,904 people being discharged and 15 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is currently at 1,23,098.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 10.93 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.35 per cent. Of the 53 deaths, 15 were from Bengaluru Urban; Mysuru (10), Dakshina Kannada (4), Belagavi and Shivamogga (3), Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ramanagara and Udupi (2 each), among others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second-highest number of cases, with 1,018, followed by Mysuru (944), Tumakuru (656), Hassan (560) and Shivamogga (543).

Bengaluru Urban district currently has a total of 17,49,104 cases, Mysuru 2,25,606 and Tumakuru 1,57,132.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban topped the list of discharges, with 16,80,814, followed by Mysuru (2,17,360) and Tumakuru (1,49,729). Cumulatively, a total of 6,24,41,513 samples have been tested, of which 1,36,777 were on Friday.

