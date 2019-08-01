14 rebel leaders move SC against disqualification

Fourteen disqualified rebel Congress-JD(S) leaders moved the Supreme Court Thursday challenging their disqualification as MLAs from the Karnataka Assembly.

Earlier, two rebel Congress leaders -- Ramesh L Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumatahalli -- and an independent leader R Shankar, who were disqualified on July 25, had moved the apex court on July 29.

Disqualified JD (S) MLAs -- A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda -- have filed a joint petition challenging the July 28 decision of disqualification by K R Ramesh Kumar, who resigned on Monday as Speaker of the House.

The Congress MLAs who have approached the apex court are -- Prathap Gouda Patil, B C Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, S T Somashekar, Byrati Basavaraj, Munirathna.

Others who were disqualified are -- Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, MTB Nagaraj, Dr Sudhakar, and Shrimant Patil (all Congress).