Amit Shah to participate in Karnataka BJP core committee meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the state BJP core committee meeting on Saturday. Apart from discussion on Cabinet reshuffle and allocation of portfolios, Shah is expected to finalise candidates for the bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha, and Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies during the meeting.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters on Friday that allocation of portfolios will be taken up after Amit Shah’s visit to state. BJP general secretary Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and Union minister Pralhad Joshi are also expected to participate in the crucial meeting.

The disgruntlement of BJP legislators over Cabinet expansion, which has put the party on a spot, is also expected to feature in the core committee meeting. “Disgruntlement is common during Cabinet expansion and will die down in a few days. Core committee meeting on Saturday will deliberate primarily on candidates for upcoming elections, along with allocation of portfolios,” sources said. Strategies for the upcoming BBMP polls and other elections are also expected to drawn during the meeting.

The core committee meeting will be held at a private hotel in the city, following Shah’s participation in an event and meeting scheduled at Vidhana Soudha. Though a delegation of MLAs is expected to meet Shah and air grievances of sidelining party loyalists and youth workers, it is yet unclear whether they would meet Shah in Bengaluru or in Belagavi - where the Shah will address a public rally on Sunday (January 17).

Meanwhile, speculations were rife of a Cabinet reshuffle with indications that some ministers could be stripped off multiple portfolios in order to allocate the same to new legislators sworn-in on Wednesday.

Schedule Amit Shah, who will arrive in Bengaluru on Saturday, will fly to Bhadravathi for the inauguration of the Rapid Action Force and will return to Bengaluru the same evening to participate in an event at Vidhana Soudha. State BJP core committee meeting is scheduled after the programme.

On Sunday, he will participate in various events at Bagalkot and Belagavi. He is scheduled to visit the residence of late Union minister Suresh Angadi and hold an hour-long meeting with party leaders at Belagavi before returning to Delhi.