Another jolt as Nagesh withdraws HDK govt support

Karnataka’s Small Scale Industries minister H Nagesh, an Independent legislator, has tendered his resignation from the Cabinet and has withdrawn support to the HD Kumaraswamy government, further tightening the noose around the Congress-JD(S) coalition.

Nagesh, who was inducted into the Cabinet just last month, has written to Governor Vajubhai R Vala stating that he would extend support to the BJP if the saffron party formed its government.

“I would by this letter, inform your good self that, I withdraw my support to the government (sic),” Nagesh has stated in a letter to the Governor. In another letter, Nagesh has stated: “I would extend my support to the government of Bharatiya Janata Party if called for by your good self.”

Nagesh, who represents the Mulbagal constituency, was inducted into the Cabinet by Kumaraswamy expressly to shore up the numbers of his government in the Assembly.

Nagesh’s withdrawal could make the going tougher for the Congress-JD(S) coalition, which is grappling to deal with the resignation of 13 legislators - ten of the Congress and three JD(S). The 13 rebels, most of whom are camped in a Mumbai hotel, appear firm on their decision even as the coalition leadership is making all efforts to convince them.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership has obtained the resignation letters of all its ministers. Sports Minister Rahim Khan confirmed that all Congress ministers had resigned so that Cabinet positions can be offered to the rebels.