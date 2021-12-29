Arun Singh 'reconfirmed' BJP high command's stance to keep Bommai as CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday stated that BJP National General Secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka has reconfirmed the party high command's stand on him continuing as the CM. "The High Command had clarity about it since the beginning and Arun Singh reconfirmed that during the State BJP executive committee meeting," Bommai said.

"I thank the party's senior leaders and executive committee members for having confidence in our government and for encouraging us to go ahead. We would make united efforts to strengthen the party and to enhance government-party coordination to ably face next elections and other political developments, as per their expectations," he said.

He said that the cabinet expansion issue is not discussed here and no instruction on this issue has come from the high command.

When asked about former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's visit to Delhi, Bommai said, "All have the freedom and they can go anywhere."

In the wake of speculation about MLA Arvind Bellad's move to quit from BJP Hubballi-Dharwad city district unit, Bommai expressed ignorance about the issue and said he would ask Bellad himself.

Clarifying that he had no plan to visit Delhi immediately, Bommai said he would focus on administrative works like holding meetings of ZP CEOs and deputy commissioners over the next couple of days.

In reply to a query over objection to night curfew, he said he is observing and would take a decision after going to Bengaluru.

