Surjewala's presence in meeting not official: K'taka CM

As Surjewala's presence in meeting creates stir, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says it was not official

BJP questioned presence of Surjewala at meeting chaired by Shivakumar with officials of state government, BBMP

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 14 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 08:53 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified that Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala’s meeting with ministers and officers was not an official one even as the BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Raj Bhavan. 

On Tuesday, Surjewala came under attack for being in a meeting in which Bengaluru development and the BBMP elections were discussed with senior ministers and IAS officers. 

“It wasn’t an official meeting. He just met MLAs who were called to discuss elections. To seek legal opinion, the advocate-general was there. Even the deputy CM was there in that meeting,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He even conceded that Surjewala has no power to hold a meeting with officials. 

Also Read | BJP questions Surjewala's presence in meeting of D K Shivakumar and BBMP officials

“It was a meeting called to discuss Bengaluru development. In the course of the meeting, election was discussed. It’s not an official meeting,” Siddaramaiah said. 

A BJP delegation comprising lawmakers R Ashoka, P C Mohan, S Raghu, S Suresh Kumar, Ravi Subramanya, M Krishnappa and C K Ramamurthy submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking action against ministers, including Shivakumar, for violating rules governing conduct of government business. 

“Why did the Congress not invite our Rajya Sabha MPs Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajeev Chandrashekar, three Lok Sabha MPs and 16 MLAs? How can Surjewala, elected from some other state, hold a meeting of our officials?” Ashoka questioned. 

Playing down the BJP’s complaint, Shivakumar maintained that there was no “such” meeting.

“I can provide a list of meetings that were held when the BJP was there,” he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
D K Shivakumar
BBMP
India News
Karnataka
Congress
Siddaramaiah
Randeep Singh Surjewala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

 