Ex-serviceman held for posting derogatory remarks against CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Hassan: The Hassan CCB police have arrested an ex-serviceman, Vasanth Kumar of Sakleshpur, for posting derogatory comments on social media against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>After retirement, Vasanth Kumar was doing business. A case was filed against him for posting abusive comments on social media. Based on the complaint, CCB cyber cell division initiated a probe, traced Vasanth Kumar and arrested him.</p>.<p>Legal action would be taken against any person who posts abusive comments or fake news on social media platforms. Vasanth Kumar has been taken into custody for inquiry, the police said.</p>