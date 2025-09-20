Vijayapura police recover Rs 41.4 lakh, 6.55 kg gold stolen from SBI Chadchan branch

<p>Vijayapura: The Vijayapura police have recovered Rs 41.4 lakh cash and 6.55 kg of gold that were stolen from the State Bank of India Chadchan branch from an abandoned house at Huljanthi in Maharashtra.</p>.<p>“In a joint operation with Maharashtra police, the Vijayapura district police have recovered a bag containing Rs 41.4 lakh cash and 6.55 kg gold, which was looted from Chadchan SBI branch, from an abandoned house in Huljanthi. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi told reporters.</p>.SBI branch in Karnataka's Vijayapura robbed of cash and gold worth Rs 20 crore by armed men.<p class="bodytext">“After looting the bank, the three accused, while trying to escape with the loot in a car, rammed their vehicle to a bike near Huljanthi. After the locals waylaid them, they abandoned the car and escaped with the loot,” the SP said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On September 17, at 6.30 pm, three masked men armed with country pistols and knives allegedly threatened the manager, cashier and other employees of the SBI Chadchan branch and made away <br />with cash and gold worth <br />Rs 20 crore. </p>