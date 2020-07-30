Back from Delhi visit, Laxman Savadi meets CM B S Yediyurappa

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Thursday on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday, after days of speculation over his visit to Delhi ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Savadi said that it was a routine visit and he informed Yediyurappa about his meetings with the Union Ministers. "The CM enquired about the proposals and whether they would be accepted," Savadi said.

Dismissing speculation of him lobbying for the chief ministerial berth as a media creation, Savadi said such news were not new for the 78-year old Yediyurappa. "Why will he take it seriously?" he said.

On Cabinet expansion, he said there was no discussion yet neither in Bengaluru nor in Delhi. "Discussions will be held at the right time," the DyCM said, adding that CM and the party leadership will take a call on the issue.

Savadi's visit to Delhi on Monday, by skipping the event held to mark one-year of BJP government in Karnataka had set several theories in motion - ranging from his removal from the Cabinet to his elevation as CM.