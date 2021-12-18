Belagavi violence a ploy to harm national interests: C T Ravi

Belagavi violence ploy to harm national interests: Ravi

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Belagavi following flash protest by a huge mob turning violent

IANS
IANS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Dec 18 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 15:44 ist
C T Ravi. Credit: DH file photo

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Saturday said that the incident of Belagavi violence and desecration of statues of national heroes are handiworks of miscreants who want to foment trouble between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters on Belagavi development at his home town, Ravi further said, it is a conspiracy to create unrest between Kannadigas and Marathas.

Read | Belagavi under Sec 144 as Rayanna statue vandalised

"Kannada flag was burnt in Kolhapur. Which party is ruling in Maharashtra? Here in Karnataka, Shivaji statue has been desecrated, it looks like a well executed conspiracy," he said.

"Few are trying to harm our national interests. Lakhs of Marathas are living in Karnataka and the same number of Kannadigas are in Maharashtra. People should not give in to these conspiracies," he appealed.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Belagavi following flash protest by a huge mob turning violent on Friday midnight. The mob was protesting against desecration of Shivaji statue in Bengaluru. Later, the incident of vandalisation of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna also took place in Belagavi, creating further tension in the city.

As many as 27 miscreants have been arrested and Belagavi police have booked cases against 100 others.

