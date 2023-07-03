BJP central observers to visit B'luru on Tuesday as LoP, state unit chief posts remain vacant

BJP central observers to visit B'luru on Tuesday

The BJP's top leadership is trying to select compromise candidates for both the posts of LoP and state chief.

The BJP's central observers—Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawade—will visit Bengaluru on Tuesday. 

Both the leaders will visit Bengaluru on Tuesday morning and meet BJP MLAs and other leaders individually and seek their opinion about the appointment of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and the new BJP state unit chief. The observers will submit their report to central leaders and based on that, the party top brass will take a decision, sources said. 

The observers will also attend the BJP legislative party meeting to be held on Tuesday and may ask MLAs to pass an online resolution to leave the decision of appointing the LoP in Legislative Council to the party central leadership, sources said. 

Though the observers had a plan to visit Bengaluru on Monday evening itself, the tour was delayed by a day as Mandaviya was held up in the Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda, who held a discussion with former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday, decided to send the central observers to the state. 

The BJP's top leadership is trying to select compromise candidates for both the posts as factions within the state unit had resorted to blame games after massive defeat in the Assembly elections in Karnataka. 

