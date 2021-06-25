BJP observes 'Black Day' against Emergency

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

The state BJP on Friday observed 'Black Day' to mark the anniversary of the nationwide Emergency declared by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

Events were held at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's residence and other parts of the state. Those imprisoned during emergency were also felicitated.

"Congress should admit its mistake (for imposing Emergency) and apologise to the people of the country," Yediyurappa said. The CM recalled that he was arrested during the Emergency and leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani, George Fernandes and H D Deve Gowda were imprisoned at the Bengaluru central penitentiary.

"There was also a ploy to finish us off in jail," Yediyurappa said, adding that people gave a proper response to Congress by rejecting them in the Lok Sabha polls that came thereafter.

 

