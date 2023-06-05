BJP protest on June 5 against Congress’ ‘lies’ in Karnataka

BJP general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar on Sunday said that the party would launch a two-day statewide protest starting Monday against the state government's decision to increase power tariff by 70 paise per unit.

Kumar told reporters that the Congress had promised 200 units of free power to all. However, while implementing the scheme the ruling party has come out with several conditions which make it difficult for the people to avail of the benefit.

“One of the conditions to secure free power is if a household was using 70 units a month, now it is entitled to use 80 free units, but if this household overshoots restriction even by a unit, that household will have to pay the full bill. This is nothing but a clever way of cheating the people,” he alleged.

He said that the state government had decided to increase the power tariff by 70 paise per unit, and if any household overshoots its average limit, it will have to pay Rs 56 additionally.