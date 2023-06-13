BJP questions Surjewala's presence in meeting of D K Shivakumar and BBMP officials

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday questioned the presence of Congress National General Secretary and Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar with officials of the state government and BBMP at a private hotel.

The BJP shared a photograph of the meeting on its Twitter handle in which Surjewala is sitting next to Shivakumar in a meeting where Karnataka government's Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath and other government officers were present. The photograph showed that Energy Minister K J George, Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Shivaji Nagar MLA Rizwan Arshad were also present there. According to the BJP Karnataka unit, the meeting took place in a private five-star hotel.

"What is the secret of #ATMSarkara?' ATMSarkara's clandestine meeting at Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru? What has Congress state in-charge Randeep Surjewala to do with the senior BBMP officials, who has no official relationship with either the state government or BBMP? Is this 85 per cent deal fixing meeting? Please answer @Siddaramaiah Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and @DKShivakumar D K Shivakumar," the BJP tweeted.

There was no immediate reaction from either the Congress state unit or Surjewala.