BSY govt orders cancellation of Tipu Jayanti

The BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government on Tuesday cancelled celebrating erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan’s birth, which had become an annual event under the previous Congress regime.

In an order, Kannada and Culture department has said that the ‘Hazrat Tipu Sultan Jayanti’ had been cancelled “with immediate effect.” The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting Yediyurappa chaired on Monday, according to the order.

The Tipu Jayanti celebration, which began in 2015 under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, had been marked by protests every time it was held in the month of November.

The BJP was staunchly opposed to celebrating Tipu Sultan, whom the party viewed as a “tyrant” and “anti-Hindu”. For the Congress, however, Tipu Sultan was a “valiant hero” who died fighting against the British.

On Monday, senior BJP leader KG Bopaiah wrote to Yediyurappa seeking cancellation of Tipu Jayanti. Bopaiah argued that there had been protests against celebrating Tipu Sultan, especially in Kodagu district, leading to the destruction of private and public property. The government’s decision is based on Bopaiah’s letter.

Congress’ former chief minister Siddaramaiah hit out at BJP for cancelling Tipu Jayanti. “It’s a big crime. The BJP has cancelled it because of their hatred toward minorities,” he said. “Tipu isn’t just someone who belongs to the minority community. He was king of Mysuru and fought against the British. He was a freedom fighter. He contributed to the development of Mysuru. It was during his time the foundation was laid for the KRS dam. He also tried to improve industry, agriculture and trade,” he said.