Bypolls: Sudhakar confident of getting stay from SC

Disqualified MLA K Sudhakar on Saturday expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would issue a stay order to the byelections as the appeal filed against the disqualification of MLAs has not yet been settled.

He told reporters here that the disqualification order, issued by previous Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar is against the law as well as the Constitution. "We are confident that we will get a temporary stay to the byelections in the Supreme Court. The case is coming up for hearing on Monday. Our advocates will file an appeal for a stay order," he said.

Sudhakar said the Election Commission is duty-bound to conduct election when an elected representative's position falls vacant. "The Election Commission has announced the dates of the byelections. It has not yet issued a notification in this regard," he maintained.

Sudhakar, who was taking part in the annual general meeting of PLD Bank, left for Bengaluru as soon as he learnt about the announcement of byelection dates.