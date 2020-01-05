CM, DyCM launch door-to-door CAA awareness campaign

Leaders of the state BJP unit participated in a nationwide Maha Sampark Abhiyan to raise awareness on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), here on Sunday.

While Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took part in a door-to-door campaign at Vasanthnagar in the city, DyCM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan launched the campaign at the residence of Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekhara Kambara.

The event is part of a massive outreach programme by the BJP to eliminate misconceptions against the controversial CAA.

Yediyurappa, who participated in a door-to-door outreach programme in Shivajinagar constituency, blamed Congress for the protests against CAA around the country. “Fearing loss of votes from Muslim community, Congress is instigating the protests,” he said.

Ashwanth Narayana criticised the attempts to equate the National Register of Citizens with CAA, and alleged that the issue was being used to reap political dividends. “It is wrong to depict it as an anti-Muslim law,” he said.

Strict directions

Meanwhile, it is learnt that state BJP leaders have been issued strict directions against making controversial remarks regarding the Act.

The directions followed after a ‘communal’ speech by BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy came under criticism from different quarters, following which he was booked for hate speech. According to sources, both Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel have issued strict directions against making such remarks, after Reddy’s speech left the state BJP unit red-faced.