K'taka 'coalition govt' will collapse in 2024: BJP MLA

'Coalition government in Karnataka' will not last after Lok Sabha elections: BJP MLA R Ashoka

Speaking to mediapersons, Ashoka said 'Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar are jointly running a coalition government in the state'.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jun 24 2023, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 18:25 ist
R Ashoka. Credit: DH File Photo

Karataka BJP MLA R Ashoka said that "there is a coalition government in Karnataka" and that if the BJP wins in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, "then the coalition government will collapse".

Speaking to mediapersons, Ashoka said "Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar are jointly running a coalition government in the state. Siddaramaiah himself has admitted to that by questioning whether he is running a coalition government."

"It is common practice for a Chief Minister to meet former Chief Ministers. Soon after becoming Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar met S M Krishna and H D Deve Gowda. He is acting as if he is the Chief Minister," Ashoka added. 

Also Read | Nalin Kumar Kateel rubbishes reports of resigning as Karnataka BJP chief

Post of state president not vacant

R Ashoka also clarified that the post of the state BJP president is not vacant. "I do not know about V Somanna's statement. For the time being, Kateel will continue as the state president. We are organizing the party in order to win again in the Lok Sabha elections. There is no information about the change of party's state president. The leader of opposition in the assembly will be selected on July 3," he said.

India News
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
R Ashoka
BJP
Congress
Siddaramaiah
D K Shivakumar

