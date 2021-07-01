Congress can’t come to power but leaders want to be CM, mocks HDK

The Congress does not have the strength to come to power on its own but its leaders are already getting ready to become the next chief ministers, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Kumaraswamy “appealed to voters to understand” that the prospects of Congress in Karnataka are weak. “I want our Muslim brethren to understand this,” he said.

The JD(S) leader also lashed out at the BJP. While the party’s general secretary Arun Singh recently remarked that JD(S) was under quarantine, the regional party will begin its game now, he said.

“Both the national parties have projected that JD(S) does not have a future. We did not want to play politics during Covid. We will show our strength now,” Kumaraswamy said in retort to Singh’s remarks.

The decline of the national parties has begun. In West Bengal, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah acted like they already had come to power. They eventually had to bow down before regional parties. In Karnataka too, BJP came to power only because of some Congress leaders who were responsible for bringing down the coalition government, he added.