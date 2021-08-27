Congress manifesto to have pro-transgender promises: DK Shivakumar

Cong manifesto to have pro-transgender promises: DKS

Karnataka has an estimated 70,000 transgenders

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Friday said the party’s manifesto for the next election will have a slew of promises for the sexual minorities and sex workers.

Shivakumar was speaking at an interactive meeting with sexual minorities, sex workers and transgenders.

“A law against harassment by the police, support for self-employment, housing, education, health and pension benefits will be in our manifesto,” Shivakumar said, assuring them of taking steps towards instilling respect for their community.

“Sexual workers have provisions under the law. Still, they face problems. Those who are poor and vulnerable face trouble whereas the rich get protection,” he said, adding that he would consult party leaders on offering programmes for them in the Congress’ 2023 election manifesto.

“We have designed a Mahila Maha Panchayat programme to connect with women in all 224 assembly constituencies. Through this, we have understood your problems,” Shivakumar said. “I will examine reports submitted by a committee headed by (former minister) Jayamala and others. I will meet more people like you in the coming days,” he added.

Karnataka has an estimated 70,000 transgenders.

