Congress won't come to power in 2023 polls: BS Yediyurappa

Cong won't come to power in 2023 polls: BS Yediyurappa

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi airport on Sunday Yediyurappa said that the people of Karnataka were in favour of the BJP and PM Modi

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 18 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 23:28 ist

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday predicted that the Congress will not come to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi airport on Sunday Yediyurappa said that the people of Karnataka were in favour of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said he will launch state-wide tour on September 22 to galvanize the party ahead of Assembly polls.

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka News
Congress
Karnataka Politics

