Congress won't come to power in 2023 polls: BS Yediyurappa

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday predicted that the Congress will not come to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters at Hubballi airport on Sunday Yediyurappa said that the people of Karnataka were in favour of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said he will launch state-wide tour on September 22 to galvanize the party ahead of Assembly polls.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel
Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico
Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat
Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?
Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women
The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy
A (biased) history of flavours
Coffee couture
Are uniforms really uniform?
Speaking the queer language