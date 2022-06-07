Criticising RSS will lead to Siddaramaiah's downfall: Jagadish Shettar

As Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah continues his attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday stated that Siddaramaiah is under the notion that minority votes would go to them if the RSS is criticised, "but that would soon boomerang for him".

"Siddaramaiah was the chief minister for five years, and he is in responsible position of leader of opposition now. He should speak like a statesman, not like cultureless people. Even common workers of the party speak decently," he said.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had slammed the RSS saying that the organisation is communal and it never had members from Dalit, backward class or minority community.

In reply to BJP-RSS workers' move to send chaddis (half pants) to Congress offices condemning Siddaramaiah's criticism against the RSS, he had also said, "They do not have any other work to do. Chaddis do chaddi work only. They do not do any work related to people, poor and Dalits".

Shettar countered Siddaramaiah's criticism saying, "Because of RSS and it's workers who wore chaddi (half-pant), the country has unity. They gave strength to Hindutva. Making cheap remarks against the RSS would lead to Siddaramaiah's downfall".

"Downfall of the Congress has already begun, and minorities would also not support them. Like some other states, several Congress leaders from Karnataka would join the BJP in coming days. Siddaramaiah himself would be a witness to the end of Congress," he added.