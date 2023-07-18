DKS defends deployment of IAS officers for Oppn meet

D K Shivakumar defends deployment of IAS officers for Oppn meet

The BJP and JD(S) have slammed the Congress government for 'misusing' the government machinery for a political event.

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2023, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 14:39 ist
Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar greets NCP supremo Sharad Pawar as he arrives to attend the opposition parties' meet, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid criticism, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday defended the deployment of over two dozen IAS officers to receive Opposition leaders for the ‘United We Stand’ conclave. 

The BJP and JD(S) have slammed the Congress government for “misusing” the government machinery for a political event. 

“There’s a Congress government in the state. There’s a protocol when it comes to state guests. I received some chief ministers while other ministers received senior leaders by deputing officers as per protocol. This system has been there,” Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, told reporters.

Also read | 'Family first, nation nothing': PM Modi's scathing attack at Opposition

In a tweet, the BJP shared two lists containing names of IAS officers assigned to various Opposition leaders. “Now, Congress misuses government machinery to welcome its ‘allies,’ some of them out on bail! This is a blatant breach of privilege & disregard for constitutional authority,” the BJP said. 

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy also slammed the Congress government in a series of tweets tagging the IAS Association. 

Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, pointed out that the ‘United We Stand’ conclave is neither a government programme nor the swearing-in of a new regime. “It is just a political meeting. Deputing responsible officers to host its alliance political leaders is a grave injustice done to 6.5 crore Kannadigas and a great insult to the state,” he charged. 

 

The JD(S) leader said this was a “clear violation” of rules governing the conduct of IAS officers. “I was surprised & shocked that officials agreed to do this job knowing that it would dent their self-respect & honour,” he said, accusing the “Capitalist Congress” of introducing “IAS bonded labour policy”. 

According to Kumaraswamy, IAS officers are symbols of the state’s ability and efficiency. “They play a key role in the state’s development. Deputing these officials as door keepers to serve politicians reflects the height of arrogance of the ruling party,” he said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

D K Shivakumar
Congress
Karnataka
BJP
JD(S)
H D Kumaraswamy
Indian Politics
IAS

Related videos

What's Brewing

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

 