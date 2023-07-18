D K Shivakumar defends deployment of IAS officers for Oppn meet

Amid criticism, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday defended the deployment of over two dozen IAS officers to receive Opposition leaders for the ‘United We Stand’ conclave.

The BJP and JD(S) have slammed the Congress government for “misusing” the government machinery for a political event.

“There’s a Congress government in the state. There’s a protocol when it comes to state guests. I received some chief ministers while other ministers received senior leaders by deputing officers as per protocol. This system has been there,” Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, told reporters.

In a tweet, the BJP shared two lists containing names of IAS officers assigned to various Opposition leaders. “Now, Congress misuses government machinery to welcome its ‘allies,’ some of them out on bail! This is a blatant breach of privilege & disregard for constitutional authority,” the BJP said.

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy also slammed the Congress government in a series of tweets tagging the IAS Association.

Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, pointed out that the ‘United We Stand’ conclave is neither a government programme nor the swearing-in of a new regime. “It is just a political meeting. Deputing responsible officers to host its alliance political leaders is a grave injustice done to 6.5 crore Kannadigas and a great insult to the state,” he charged.

In its greed to wrest power by forging an alliance Congress has performed last rites for pride,heritage & self esteem of Karnataka. It is wrong on part of @INCKarnataka to depute IAS officers to serve its alliance leaders. Is this what they meant walk the talk @IASassociation 1/7 pic.twitter.com/TvcEDy68FM — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | H.D.Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) July 18, 2023

The JD(S) leader said this was a “clear violation” of rules governing the conduct of IAS officers. “I was surprised & shocked that officials agreed to do this job knowing that it would dent their self-respect & honour,” he said, accusing the “Capitalist Congress” of introducing “IAS bonded labour policy”.

According to Kumaraswamy, IAS officers are symbols of the state’s ability and efficiency. “They play a key role in the state’s development. Deputing these officials as door keepers to serve politicians reflects the height of arrogance of the ruling party,” he said.