Debate on Karnataka CM candidate unnecessary: Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the debate on the chief ministerial candidate in the party is unnecessary.

Speaking to reporters at the Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli near here, Kharge said it is not right for anyone to claim to be the next chief minister before the Legislative Assembly elections are held. The high command will pick the CM candidate once the party wins a majority, he added.

"The chief minister will not be decided either in Mysuru or Bengaluru or Kalaburagi. It will be decided considering the situation, by the party's high command. Congress always goes to the elections under collective leadership. Our aim is to bring the party to power,” he said.

To a query on former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s announcement to retire from electoral politics, Kharge said it is his personal decision.

Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Kharge asked, “Will the persons who lost their house for the sake of the nation, be involved in a scam?”

Congress has fought for freedom and made sacrifices. BJP cannot suppress Congress leaders. "It is not possible for a party, which was not involved in any Satyagraha and unaware of sacrifices, to scare the Congress,” he said.