Do not oppose Anti-Conversion Bill: Yediyurappa to Oppn

Do not oppose Anti-Conversion Bill: Yediyurappa to Opposition

The law is already in place in many states, the former chief minister said

IANS
IANS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 21 2021, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 16:22 ist
Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: CMO Karnataka

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday urged the opposition parties in Karnataka not to oppose the proposed Anti-Conversion Bill, which is being introduced by the ruling party BJP in the state.

Speaking to reporters, he stated, there was nothing to hide in this regard. "The Anti-Conversion Law will be introduced in the Assembly. The law is already in place in many states. Opposition Congress and JD(S) should allow the Bill to pass. They should not oppose it," he said.

"The law is being brought in the interest of the people. There is no emotional aspect in that. The opposition should allow the Bill to pass without posing any hurdles," he stated.

Also Read | Anti-conversion bill will be black mark on Karnataka: Shivakumar

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy stated that the ruling BJP can not indulge in muscle twisting tactics for the fact that it has a majority in the House. "We (JD(S)) will oppose the Anti-Conversion Bill in the Assembly as well as council," he said.

The Congress in its legislature party meeting, held earlier in the day, decided to oppose the Bill tooth and nail.

The Bill was cleared in the state cabinet meeting on Monday.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
BJP
Indian Politics
Religious conversion

Related videos

What's Brewing

How livestream shopping works in China

How livestream shopping works in China

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Starting a second career

Starting a second career

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

 