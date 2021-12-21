Do not oppose Anti-Conversion Bill: Yediyurappa to Opposition

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday urged the opposition parties in Karnataka not to oppose the proposed Anti-Conversion Bill, which is being introduced by the ruling party BJP in the state.

Speaking to reporters, he stated, there was nothing to hide in this regard. "The Anti-Conversion Law will be introduced in the Assembly. The law is already in place in many states. Opposition Congress and JD(S) should allow the Bill to pass. They should not oppose it," he said.

"The law is being brought in the interest of the people. There is no emotional aspect in that. The opposition should allow the Bill to pass without posing any hurdles," he stated.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy stated that the ruling BJP can not indulge in muscle twisting tactics for the fact that it has a majority in the House. "We (JD(S)) will oppose the Anti-Conversion Bill in the Assembly as well as council," he said.

The Congress in its legislature party meeting, held earlier in the day, decided to oppose the Bill tooth and nail.

The Bill was cleared in the state cabinet meeting on Monday.

