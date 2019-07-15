Don’t play football with democracy, says Speaker

Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar issued a stern warning to all legislators that they should not play “football” with the democratic system, ahead of the confidence motion that will come up for discussion on July 18.

Karnataka LIVE | Speaker adjourns Legislative Assembly session till July 18, floor test same day

“Whoever wins this game of chess, I’m not concerned,” Kumar said, after announcing that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s confidence motion would be taken up on July 18.

“Watch what you speak, watch the precedents, look at history and legacy. Let’s not play football with what our forefathers have given us,” he said.

In what appeared as a pre-emptive action against the c riticism he may attract over the decision he takes on the resignation or disqualification of rebels, Kumar asked the MLAs to refrain from attacking him. “When you attack me, despite having the capacity to respond, I restrain because of where I am. Don’t take me as weak,” he said.

