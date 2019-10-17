ED to issue fresh summons to DKS’ wife, mother

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that Gowramma, mother of Congress leader D K Shivakumar, and his wife Usha need not appear for inquiry scheduled for Thursday and instead the agency wanted to issue fresh summons after 7 days.

During hearing of plea by Gowramma and Usha in the court for quashing of summons in the money laundering case, the ED informed the court that it has withdrawn the existing summons and will issue a fresh one to probe in connection with money laundering case against the former minister.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Gowramma, said that under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a person below 15 years or above 85 cannot be called to the police station for interrogation. “The PMLA has no bar on application of CrPC. Gowramma is 85 year old and how can the ED can summon,” he asked. Justice Brijesh Sethi, who heard the case, deferred it for further consideration on October 21.

Earlier, the ED had issued summons to Gowramma asking her to appear on October 15 and Usha on October 17. However, Gowramma skipped appearing before the ED citing health problems and requested the agency to give another date. On Wednesday both approached the Delhi High Court for quashing of summons. Former Minister Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3 in connection with money laundering case and he is in judicial custody. His bail petition will come up for hearing in the Delhi High Court on October 17.