'Govt will probe all scams during BJP rule,' says Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state government will conduct a probe into all scams and irregularities committed during the previous BJP government's term, including those related to the construction of medical colleges, 40% commission, scams in the purchase of medical equipment during Covid time, irrigation, bitcoin and the oxygen tragedy in Chamarajanagar.

A probe on the PSI scam is under way and it will be expedited, he told the reporters.

The chief minister was here to take part in the state-level 514th Jayanti of Kempegowda on Tuesday.

In the stage programme, he lauded Nadaprabhu Kempegowda for his vision in the development of Bengaluru, the construction of lakes and areas for the benefit of the business community.

Siddaramaiah said the state government will implement all five guarantees.

Also Read | Budget: Siddaramaiah likely to junk BJP's sectoral funding approach

"The Shakti scheme has been successfully implemented and the women are already benefiting from the scheme across the state. The Gruha Jyothi scheme of providing 200 units of free electricity will be implemented from July 1. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme will be implemented by July 15," he said.

Commenting on the Anna Bhagya scheme, Siddaramaiah, said "We need 2.29 lakh metric tonnes of rice per month for the scheme. Rice is not available now."

"The Food Corporation of India (FCI), which initially agreed to supply rice, refused after a couple of days. This is the conspiracy of the Union government. The FCI has sufficient stock of rice in the godowns. The BJP is an anti-poor party. We are making all efforts to procure rice from other sources", he said.

He said the Vidyanidhi scheme to disburse Rs 3,000 to the unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to the diploma holders will also be implemented as soon as possible.

To a question on BJP leaders warning of protest from July 1 if 10 kg rice is not supplied to fair price shops, Siddaramaiah said, "Instead of staging a protest, the BJP leaders should take efforts to convince the Union government to supply rice to Karnataka for the benefit of the poor."

On the JD(S) party workers' allegation that former prime minister H D Deve Gowda was not invited to the Kempegowda Jayanti programme, Siddaramaiah said it was not true. He has been invited as per the protocol, he said.