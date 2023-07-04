'Graft in CMO' claim: Ready to give proof, says HDK

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an inquiry into corruption allegations against his

(Kumaraswamy’s) government.

Reacting to some Congress ministers asking him to prove his claim that someone in the chief minister’s office (CMO) demanded bribes, Kumaraswamy said: “I will provide necessary proof for my allegations and I have the courage to release the documents, but do they have the courage to conduct an inquiry?’’

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said that he will definitely release the documents regarding his allegations against the Congress government.

“It is known that the Congress has fixed a price for every post and transfer. I will release documents when the time comes,” he said.

Kumaraswamy asked Siddaramaiah what action he would initiate against his Cabinet colleagues, if the documents for the corruption allegations are submitted.

‘Guarantee from CM’

“Let them probe even those transfers that took place during my tenure as chief minister. But, I need a guarantee from the CM on action he would initiate against his colleagues if I provide the proof. Will they be sacked from his Cabinet?” Kumaraswamy said.

He said, “I will not run away just by making allegations. I will prove the same by submitting necessary documents. I am ready to place the documents on the floor of the House itself, but I advise Congress ministers to think twice before demanding the proof.”

Sources close to Kumaraswamy told DH that he had audio and video proof for his allegation of Rs 30 lakh being demanded by the staff at CMO to effect a transfer recommended by one MLA.

Apparently, it was a JD(S) MLA who issued a recommendation letter to a person from his constituency.