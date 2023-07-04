Karnataka: JD(S), BJP take on Congress government on graft

The BJP and the JD(S) on Monday went after the Congress government on the issue of corruption, with H D Kumaraswamy claiming that someone in the chief minister's office demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh to effect a transfer recommended by one MLA.

In its riposte, the Congress asked Kumaraswamy to provide evidence instead of indulging in hit-and-run tactics. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao counselled "patience" to the former CM and asked him to "wait and see how the government works".

"Don't Congress leaders know about what's happening?" a combative Kumaraswamy told a news conference. "They ask for evidence. Will someone who paid a bribe give evidence? That person needs that post."

While Kumaraswamy did not name the lawmaker, he called upon Arkalgud MLA A Manju to elaborate.

Kumaraswamy also alleged that a "transfer syndicate", active in many departments, has now extended to the Commercial Tax department. "I have no fear. I'll reveal everything in the House," he said.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy accused the Congress government of levying a YST (Yatindra Siddaramaiah Tax) and effecting transfers in exchange for bribes.

Former BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai charged that there is "huge" corruption in transfers. "This will be the most corrupt Congress government in the coming days, going by the way the CMO and ministerial officers are functioning," he said.

Bommai dared the Congress government to reduce the cost of all public works by 40%.

"They (Congress) kept saying there's 40% corruption (when BJP was in power). If there's no 40% (commission) now, then I urge the CM and chief secretary to reduce the cost of works by 40%. Otherwise, let them admit that the 40% (corruption) continues," Bommai said.

When asked about proof, Bommai said: "The Congress said there can't be proof for commissions. Why are they asking for proof now?"

Bijapur City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said Kumaraswamy is right. "The real 40% (corruption) has started now," he said, claiming that cuts have to go to top Congress leaders.

Ministers hit back

IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge asked Kumaraswamy to provide evidence for his corruption claim. "When I was in the Opposition, I spoke on scams such as PSI recruitment, Ganga Kalyana, assistant professors recruitment and Bitcoin with documents," he said, urging Kumaraswamy not to indulge in hit-and-run.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said "false" claims are being made. "Kumaraswamy should be patient and see how we work," he said.