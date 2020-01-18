Hubballi sees wave of ‘Go back Amit Shah’ protests

The city witnessed a wave of ‘Go back Amit Shah’ protest before the Union Home Minister and BJP national president arrived for the pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally here on Saturday.

Hundreds of Congress workers, members of Mahila Congress, Save Constitution Committee, Dalit and Leftist organisations staged demonstrations at the Channamma Circle and in front of the Nehru Stadium, the venue of Shah rally.

The agitators raised slogans against Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Clad in black dress and sarees as mark of protest, members of Mahila Congress waved black shawls. “Having failed to resolve Mahadayi water sharing issue, Amit Shah has no right to visit Hubballi,” they said.

A sloganeering slugfest was witnessed between the agitating Congress workers and the BJP supporters, who were on their way to rally venue. The Congress workers raised No NRC slogans while the BJP supporters countered ‘We want NRC’.

A few agitators released black balloons into air moments before the start of the rally. Protests, which started at 2 pm, continued till the end of the pro-CAA rally.