IMA scam: Roshan Baig released, to be quizzed on Jul 19

The Special Investigation team investigating the multi-core I Monitory Advisory scam (IMA) which detained suspended Shivajinagar Congress MLA R Roshan Baig on Monday night from Kempegowda International Airport suspecting that he was feeling from the country, had released him after questioning and directing him to appear before it on July 19.

SIT sources said that ‘Roshan Baig was taken for enquiry/interrogation on Monday from KIA at 10.30 pm by SIT. He was questioned and allowed to appear on July 19 for further enquiries.’

After he was released from SIT, speaking to the media, Roshan Baig said that SIT called for questioning and after questioning and inquiry. I'm going home now. I've told SIT that I will extend whatever cooperation they need.

He further said that I was going to Pune for some reasons. Due to some confusion, they thought I was running away. Some people hatched a political conspiracy, but I don't want to blame anyone. On July 19, I will come again. Yesterday, they gave me a letter asking me to come on July 19. SIT has said I can to wherever in the country and take whatever decision I want, he said after he was let go by the SIT.