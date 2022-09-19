JD(S) MLA Puttaraju says he is ready for oath test

'Let the MP come with her MP certificate. I am ready to take an oath at Melkote Temple,' he said

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Melkote,
  • Sep 19 2022, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 14:10 ist

JD(S) MLA C S Puttaraju has accepted MP A Sumalatha's call for taking an oath at Cheluvarayaswamy Temple in Melkote. 

He told reporters here on Monday that he is ready to accept the challenge of the MP and asked her to fix a date. 

"Let the MP come with her MP certificate. I am ready to take an oath at Melkote Temple," he said.

Reacting to the commission's allegations against her in connection with the national highway works, the MP had recently challenged the JD (S) MLAs to come to Melkote temple with documents and take an oath that whatever they are saying is true. 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
C S Puttaraju
Mandya
Melkote
JD(S)

