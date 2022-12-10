Karnataka BJP to rename, not discontinue, Tipu-era rituals

The Karnataka government has decided to rename Tipu Sultan-era rituals of Salaam Arathi, Salaam Mangalarathi and Deevatige Salaam with local nomenclatures, Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle said Saturday.

She clarified that the rituals themselves will not be discontinued.

The rituals linked to Tipu Sultan, the erstwhile Mysuru ruler, are still in vogue at the Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple and Melkote Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple.

“It has been decided that Deevatige Salaam will be renamed as Deevatige Namaskara, Salaam Arathi as Arathi Namaskara and Salaam Manalarathi as Mangalarathi Namaskara. This is based on the opinions of senior Agama Pundits of our department. A circular will be issued,” Jolle said.

Legend has it that when Tipu Sultan visited the Mookambika temple, he was mesmerised with the Goddess so much that he surrendered his weapons before her and offered a prayer with the gesture of ‘salam’. This gave birth to the Salam Mangalarathi that is performed during twilight hours of the day.

At Melkote, two torches are lit in front of the temple tower (rajagopura) during Mahamangalarathi every evening. Two people hold the torches and bow thrice to the deity. It was named ‘Salaam Arathi’ during Tipu Sultan’s regime as it is similar to the ‘salaam’ performed by Muslims, it is said.

“During the Karnataka Rajya Dharmika Parishat meeting, some members said there were demands by devotees for the names of these rituals to be changed. It was discussed at length,” Jolle said. “The rituals will continue as per tradition. Only their names will be changed to include words from our language,” she specified.

Earlier this year, Hindu groups demanded renaming these rituals. There were demands to discontinue them as well.

The government’s decision is in line with the ruling BJP’s stand on Tipu Sultan. The BJP sees him as a “tyrant” and “anti-Hindu” who plundered, killed and forced Hindus to convert. For the Congress, Tipu Sultan was a “valiant hero” and “patriot” who died fighting against the British.