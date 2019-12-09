Karnataka bypolls: Early trends show clear lead for BJP

Early trends of counting of votes in Karnataka bypolls show that the BJP is leading in eight seats.

The eight seats where the BJP is leading are: Hunsur, Krishanrajpet, Kagwad, Vijayanagara Krishnarajapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Gokak and Yellapur.

At the time of filing this copy, Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad was leading in Shivajinagar seat, while JD(S) candidate BL Devaraj was ahead in K R Pet seat. BJP's Narayana Gowda was trailing in the KR Pet seat.

The counting of votes for the bypolls to 15 assembly seats in Karnataka that went to polls on December 5 is underway at 11 centres in the state.

The election results will have a bearing on the future of the four-month-old BJP government, led by B S Yediyurappa, in Karnataka.

The counting began at 8 am, poll officials said. The elections had taken place at Yellapur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagar, Yashwanthapur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Chikkaballapura, KR Puram, Shivajinagar, KR Pet, Hunsur, Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Hirekerur and Hoskote.

While the overall polling percentage was 67.91, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Hoskote assembly segment (90.9 per cent), whereas the lowest was KR Puram (46.74 per cent).

According to the poll officials, the first set of results may come by 11 am.

