Karnataka Bypolls: Footwear thrown at Narayana Gowda

Tension prevailed for a while when JD(S) workers started shouting slogans as BJP candidate K C Narayana Gowda's car passed on the route of JD(S) rally in KR Pet on Monday.

He was on his way to the taluk office to file nomination papers accompanied by his wife and daughter. One of the JD(S) worker even threw a footwear at him.

Police dispersed the crowd and provided protection to Gowda, who had to walk a little distance to file the papers. Gowda had resigned from JD(S) necessitating bypolls in KR Pet.

He was not allowed outside the office after filing the papers by the police as a precautionary measure. There was also heated exchange of words between the workers of BJP and JD(S).

