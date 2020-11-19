Karnataka CM’s media adviser Mahadeva Prakash resigns

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s media adviser Mahadeva Prakash has tendered his resignation, making this the second high-profile exit from the chief minister’s office in the last one month.

Prakash, a senior journalist, was picked as the chief minister’s media adviser in August 2019 after the BJP government came to power.

“I am resigning from the post of media adviser due to personal reasons,” Prakash stated in his letter to Yediyurappa, thanking him for the opportunity.

Earlier this month, another senior journalist M B Maramkal was removed as the chief minister’s political adviser. Sources attributed this to a fallout Maramkal had with one of Yediyurappa’s family members.

Both Prakash and Maramkal are Lingayats, the dominant community to which Yediyurappa belongs. The two are seen as staunch Yediyurappa supporters.