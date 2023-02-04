Karnataka: Cong MLA’s sister joins AAP

Karnataka: Cong MLA’s sister joins AAP

'Gagana Sukanya has been continuously helping people with their problems even though she contested and lost in the Kolar municipal elections,' AAP State Prez said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 04 2023, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 01:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Cre's sister Gagana Sukanya joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday. She was inducted in the presence of AAP state president Prithvi Reddy.

"Gagana Sukanya has been continuously helping people with their problems even though she contested and lost in the Kolar municipal elections," Reddy said. Speaking after being inducted, Gagana said: "BJP, Congress and JD(S) politicians have won in Kolar district previously and we can only see their development and not that of constituency."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
AAP
Congress

What's Brewing

Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day

Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day

Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks

Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

 