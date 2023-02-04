Karnataka: Cong MLA’s sister joins AAP

Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Cre's sister Gagana Sukanya joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday. She was inducted in the presence of AAP state president Prithvi Reddy.
"Gagana Sukanya has been continuously helping people with their problems even though she contested and lost in the Kolar municipal elections," Reddy said. Speaking after being inducted, Gagana said: "BJP, Congress and JD(S) politicians have won in Kolar district previously and we can only see their development and not that of constituency."
