Karnataka Congress MPs demand dismissal of BJP government in state

Karnataka Congress MPs on Monday demanded a high-level probe into corruption allegations against the BJP Government in Karnataka.

Lok Sabha member D K Suresh and Rajya Sabha members L Hanumanthaiah, Syed Naseer Hussain, G C Chandrashekhar addressing a joint press conference demanded that the Governor of Karnataka should dismiss the state government.

The MPs said that Karnataka Contractors Association had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the ministers in the BJP Government were demanding 40 per cent commission for awarding any contracts. Recently a contractor from Belagavi also made corruption charges against Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa alleging that the Minister was demanding a huge commission for every project sanctioned by him.

Alleging that the BJP Government is involved neck-deep in corruption, they said that the PM should speak on the issue and answer to the people of Karnataka about the misdeeds of the state government.

