Karnataka govt mulls withdrawal of riot cases, BJP dubs it as 'Jihadi Sarkara'

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara’s move to examine whether or not cases filed against people accused of rioting can be withdrawn has caused a political stir with the BJP dubbing the ruling Congress as “Jihadi Sarkara”.

On July 19, Parameshwara asked the principal secretary (home) to examine Congress MLA Tanveer Sait’s petition. Sait has sought withdrawal of “false” cases filed against innocent youth and students who are under arrest in connection with riots in DJ Halli-KG Halli, Hubballi, Shivamogga and other places.

The BJP slammed the Congress government for trying to give a clean chit to members of one community.

Parameshwara specified that neither he nor the CM can withdraw cases. “There's a procedure. There's a Cabinet sub-committee under the home minister. I can only ask for the subject to be placed before the sub-committee. Officials will furnish details by examining pros and cons. The sub-committee will decide based on that. Then, the main Cabinet will decide,” he said.

Sait said his petition was not communal. “In my petition, I haven't batted for one community. Innocent people have been arrested and they are in jail. I've sought reconsideration of their punishment based on requests by their parents and family,” he said.

But former BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress of “protecting” rioters. “The government is betraying the people of the state,” he said.

Bommai said the government should not succumb to any pressure. “How can cases being investigated by the NIA be withdrawn? There was pressure on us, too, to withdraw cases. But we made arrests based on evidence,” he said.

BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya likened I.N.D.I.A (Opposition grouping) to the Indian Mujahideen. “In less than a week after Bengaluru Police arrested 5 suspected terrorists in the city, the Congress government is dropping cases against terrorists accused in the DJ Halli & KG Halli case where a police station and a Congress Dalit MLAs house were burnt to the ground,” he said and claimed that the previous Siddaramaiah government had withdrawn 1,700 cases against PFI and KFD activists.

The police reportedly arrested 480 people in connection with the August 2020 riots at DJ Halli and KG Halli in East Bengaluru. For the April 2022 Hubballi riots, 158 people were arrested. In both cases, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was invoked.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said withdrawing cases will be discussed in the government.