Karnataka govt seriously mulling implementation of UCC

Karnataka govt 'seriously' mulling implementation of Uniform Civil Code: CM Bommai

CM Bommai said the state is looking at the various committees formed in different states to implement the UCC to study all the aspects before taking a call on it.

PTI
PTI, Benglauru/Shivamogga ,
  • Nov 26 2022, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 14:36 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his government is 'seriously' mulling implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state to ensure equality.

Speaking to reporters in the state capital on the occasion of Indian Constitution Day, he said, "his government was very seriously considering implementing the UCC as it was part of the main manifesto of the BJP at the national level."

According to Bommai, the state government is looking at the various committees formed in different states to implement the UCC to study all the aspects before taking a call on it.

Addressing BJP workers in Shivamogga on Friday, the CM said the preamble of the constitution speaks of equality and fraternity.

Also Read | UCC: Do it, don’t use it to polarise society

Reaffirming his commitment to implement the UCC, he said, “.. we have been talking about Uniform Civil Code from the time of Deendayal Upadhyay. There is a serious thought going on at the country and state level. There is also an intention to implement it when the right time comes.”

“I would like to say very clearly that we not only expound things we believe in that can make people’s welfare possible and bring equality, but also we will take all strong measures to implement it,” he explained.

On the new anti-conversion law, Bommai had said many people called it anti-constitutional, but now the Supreme Court has passed an order saying forced conversion is a crime.

Regarding management of temples in the state, he said his party strongly believed that devotees should manage the shrines. In the coming days, provisions will be made in that direction.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

uniform civil code
UCC
basavaraj bommai
India News
Indian Politics
BJP

What's Brewing

What is ethical animal research?

What is ethical animal research?

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

Make way for food miniacs

Make way for food miniacs

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

 