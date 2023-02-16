K'taka: In 20 days, BJP plans 200 community-wise meets

Karnataka: In 20 days, BJP plans 200 community-wise meetings

'Our conventions should highlight the culture and diversity of each community in the state,' the party VP explained

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 16 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 04:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Taking a cue from the ‘hakku patra’ (title deeds) distribution event organised in Kalaburagi recently, BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday directed functionaries of all seven wings of the party to work in tandem to unite people in their respective constituencies and ensure that each community conventions must be organised, wearing traditional dresses. 

Addressing a preparatory meeting of the party functionaries here, he said that each convention must be different from the other as the party needs to reach out to as many communities as possible.

“We will organise not less than 200 conventions in the next 20 days. Our conventions should highlight the culture and diversity of each community in the state,” he explained.

Vijayendra added that the functionaries of all wings in each constituency must strive to establish connections with as many communities as possible in their jurisdiction and convince them to come to the conventions wearing traditional dresses. 

“Their attire, culture and traditions are the strength of the state and we need to preserve them all. Moreover, it helps the party strike an emotional chord with the economically and socially backward communities in the state,” he said.

Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News
BJP

