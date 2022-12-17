Karnataka polls: Nikhil Kumaraswamy to contest from Ramanagara

The JD(S) on Saturday became the first party to formally announce a candidate for the 2023 Assembly election: Nikhil Kumaraswamy, party supremo H D Deve Gowda's grandson, will contest from the Ramanagara constituency.

The Ramanagara constituency is currently represented by Nikhil's mother Anitha Kumaraswamy, the wife of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is the MLA of Channapatna.

Anitha announced Nikhil as her successor in the constituency at the regional party's Pancha Ratna Yatra in Ramanagara. Making the announcement, Anitha said she would give up her constituency for Nikhil.

"Family is important to me and Nikhil will be contesting from Ramanagara. I trust the people of this constituency that they would extend their love and support to him," she said.

Also Read | BJP internal meet discusses strategies for K'taka polls

Anitha requested voters to support Nikhil the same way they accepted HD Deve Gowda, HD Kumaraswamy and herself. "There were people trying to spread wrong messages. To put an end to all that, I have announced Nikhil's candidature," she said.

According to JD(S) sources, Anitha will not contest from any other constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumaraswamy said Anitha had not told him about her plan to announce Nikhil's candidature. "I'm placing Nikhil in your lap. You are like his parents now. It is up to him to gain your confidence as a son. At no cost should you (voters) fall prey to any politics of conspiracy. Empowering him will empower you," he said.

Nikhil, an actor-turned-politician, is currently the Yuva Janata Dal president. This will be his Assembly election debut. In 2019, Nikhil was the JD(S) candidate in the high-voltage Mandya Lok Sabha election that he lost against BJP-backed independent Sumalatha Ambareesh.

In the 2018 Assembly election, Kumaraswamy contested from Channapatna and Ramanagara, winning both. He gave up the Ramanagara seat and Anitha won the bypoll.

Ramanagara, known for its silk, is considered to be the Vokkaliga heartland where the JD(S) and Congress are arch-rivals.