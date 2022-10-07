Let government order CBI probe; I am ready to face it: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chairman D K Shivakumar on Friday said he is ready to face all enquiry related to the Department of Energy when he was minister.

He was reacting to news reports that the BJP Government in Karnataka is likely to probe into affairs of the Energy Department including power purchase agreement and setting up of solar parks during Congress regime when Siddaramaiah was the CM, between 13 May 2013 – 17 May 2018. Shivakumar was the Energy Minister between July 2014 to May 2018 in the Congress government.

"Let the state government order for the CBI probe. Why judicial inquiry by a retired judge. I will face it," he said.

"When I was the Energy Minister, I implemented several programmes in the renewable energy sector in the state. These schemes received appreciation from the Union Government. This has benefited the state government as well,"he told reporters here.

Shivakumar was in Delhi to appear before the ED in connection with his contribution to Young India Trust, which runs National Herald.

"We know how the BJP Government in Karnataka indulged in corruption in various schemes implementation. To cover their misdeeds, they are probing previous government schemes. Let them probe," he said.