Minister seeks apology for ‘Jai Maharashtra' remark

Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture K C Narayana Gowda, who had attracted criticism for his ‘Jai Maharashtra Jai Shivaji’ slogans at a programme recently, tendered apology for his statement on Friday.

Narayana Gowda, who participated in a ‘National integrity camp’ at KR Pet on February 19, felicitated artistes from Maharashtra. While addressing the audience, he had said, “It was possible for me to grow to this level due to the days I spent in Maharashtra." He concluded the speech by saying ‘Jai Maharashtra Jai Shivaji’.

His slogans, praising Maharashtra, drew flak from Kannada organisations. The members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other organisations staged a protest on Thursday, alleging that he has insulted Karnataka.

Understanding the situation, Narayana Gowda apologised for his slogans. He stated: “I remembered my past while felicitating the artistes from Maharashtra. I turned emotional and uttered slogans praising Shivaji and Maharashtra. I had no intention to insult Karnataka. I seek apology”.

In Bagalkot, Narayana Gowda said that some miscreants had released the edited video of his speech and it has led to the controversy. "I come a from poor family and had migrated to Maharashtra in search of livelihood...I took part in a cultural programme and felicitated artistes from Kolkata, Kerala, Rajastan and other states. I praised all of them. I am a Kannadiga and Kannada is in my blood. It's wrong to say that I have praised Maharashtra."