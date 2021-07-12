No going back on Mekedatu project, says Karnataka Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the state government will “100%” go ahead with the Mekedatu project, stressing that Karnataka was well within its rights to take this up.

He said this even as an all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief M K Stalin on Monday passed a unanimous resolution asking the Centre not to sanction permission to Karnataka for construction of a reservoir in Mekedatu across river Cauvery.

“Karnataka has got all the right to do the project and safeguard the interests of people because drinking water is the main component in this,” Bommai said, adding that Karnataka’s detailed project report was with the Central Water Commission. “The government of India has to consider Karnataka's request as per law.”

The Mekedatu project was first announced in 2013 and it is estimated to cost Rs 9,000 crore.

Bommai pointed out that Tamil Nadu’s share in the river waters was released as per the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. “There’s the Cauvery Water Management Authority that monitors the whole thing. Hence, everything is settled,” he said.

“This project will store additional water for drinking water and hydroelectricity. Also, it is for the distribution of water among the two states during distress time. So, there’s no reason for us to stop the project. We will go ahead with the project and we’re 100% committed. We will put all our might into getting the necessary clearances and I’m confident that the Centre will give justice to Karnataka,” Bommai said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to stand firm against Tamil Nadu. “Tamil Nadu will oppose this for another 100 years because politics is their agenda. Yediyurappa should have the political will to go ahead. There’s information that the project has received clearance from the central pollution board,” Shivakumar said, adding that the project involved “our money, our land and our water”.

Shivakumar said the project will be located in his Kanakapura constituency and “not even 10 acres will be irrigated”. “If there’s a double engine government, then what’s taking them so long,” he asked, adding that there was no need for Karnataka to also lead a delegation to New Delhi. “All we need to do is implement the project.”