Op Lotus: Special court reserves orders

Shivakumar Menasinakai
Shivakumar Menasinakai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 30 2019, 23:01pm ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2019, 23:16pm ist
Representative image

The Special Court for NIA cases has reserved its order in a case against 17 Representative image.

During the hearing of the case, advocate Balakrishnan submitted that the 17 MLAs were purchased for Rs 1,000 crore under “Operation Lotus” to form the BJP government in the state.

“They are involved in the conspiracy of overturning the existing government by transacting crores of illegal money. There is a need for deep investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unearth the involvement of politicians, underworld criminals and financial institutions involved in the same,” the petitioner said. The court reserved its order on December 12.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Disqualified MLAs
Karnataka bypolls
Bypolls
NIA
Comments (+)
 