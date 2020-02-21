Oppn members walkout over Govt stand on M'luru, Bidar incidents

Protesting against the state government, Congress leaders staged a walkout in the Legislative Council on Thursday after Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai made it clear that the government would neither order a judicial enquiry nor it would form a House Committee to look into it. However, Bommai stated that the government will abide by the High Court ruling in this matter.

Replying to the adjournment motion by the Congress leaders on firing in Mangaluru and sedition case on Shaheen School in Bidar, Bommai strongly defended the government’s action and refused to heed to the demands of the Opposition leaders. Criticising the home minister’s stand, the Congress and JD(S) MLCs, led by Opposition Leader S R Patil, staged a walkout.

Earlier in the day, the Council was adjourned for an hour after Congress MLCs jumped into the well protesting against the government and raising slogans against the alleged police brutality.

Opposition Leader S R Patil questioned the government, “Have the police even applied their mind? It was a shameless act” he lamented while referring to the police actions in Mangaluru and Bidar.

"Sedition is meant to act against those who want to overthrow the government. How can an anti-CAA play be equated with such a provision?” he asked.

Horatti chides govt

On a lighter note, while taking part in a discussion on Governor’s speech, JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti chided the state government over multiple deputy chief ministers (DCMs). “One DCM would have been an ideal choice in the current scenario. Govind Karjol should have been the only choice as he belongs to a Dalit community. But you appointed three DCMs. The other two were made to safeguard (Chief Minister) Yediyurappa.”

Raking up the popular title — Raajahuli, accorded to CM Yediyurappa by his supporters - Horatti said, “The Raajahuli (BSY) has become a captive tiger in your hands. Jagadish Shettar, who had served as CM, should not have become a minister. K S Eshwarappa and R Ashoka who too had served as DCMs in the past should not have become ministers. But the Karnataka BJP has set a record in appointing DCMs.”

Replying to Horatti’s sarcastic comments, BJP MLC Ravikumar shot back, "How have you been treated in your party?” Surprised by his remark, Horatti quipped, “It is my fate. But I will never become a turncoat."